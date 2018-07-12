Commuters on SEPTA trolley routes to and from Center City will face disruptions as maintenance work is done during this summer's SEPTA Trolley Tunnel Blitz.

Nine days of closures and repairs, diverted trolley routes and tent shelters at transfer sites are some of what SEPTA passengers can expect when the 2018 Trolley Tunnel Blitz begins Friday.

The blitz will allow SEPTA to perform critical repair and maintenance work on the Center City tunnel. The goal is to finish as much repair work as possible in a limited time.

During the blitz, routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 will not operate in the tunnel from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. July 23.

The routes will divert to 40th and Market streets where customers can use the Market-Frankford Line to get into Center City.

Late-night travelers can get to Center City using the Market-Frankford Line Night Owl Bus Service on the weekdays or the all-night Market-Frankford service on the weekends.

Tents will be set up as temporary shelters for passengers transferring from the trolleys to the Market-Frankford line.

2018 marks the fifth consecutive summer that SEPTA has held a Trolley Tunnel Blitz. The around-the-clock work allows SEPTA to repair and maintain trolley lines, many of which run 24 hours a day, during the summer when ridership is low.

During this year’s nine-day tunnel closure, crews will remove nearly 15,000 feet of retired steel piping and communication cable, replace track wiring and perform maintenance and testing on switches.

Trolley stations will also be cleaned, repaired and painted during the Blitz.

Passengers should look for signs posted at 40th Street and throughout the system for additional information to help them navigate during the Blitz. They can also visit TransitView for additional, real-time information.