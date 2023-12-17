200,000 chickens killed in fire at Del. egg farm

Fire officials in Delaware are investigating after a fire at an egg farm in Middletown on Saturday night cause about $1 million in damages and led to the deaths of about 200,000 chickens.

Officials said Sunday morning that the incident began as a brush fire in the area of 1800 Middleneck Road in Middletown, Del., at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night, when

While responding to a call for that incident, officials said they received reports of a building fire at that same location.

Upon arrival, first responders found a large two-story egg producing facility with heavy and fore and smoke pouring from the building, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Multiple fire companies responded to the two-alarm fire and, officials said no one was injured in response to the incident.

However, officials said the fire did about $1 million of damage to the egg farm and approximately 200,000 chickens died in the incident.

Fire officials said that they are still investigating what may have caused the fire.