20-year-old man shot and killed in Norristown Friday night, police say

A 20-year-old man, identified as Tahaj Andru Harrison, was shot and killed in Norristown at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the 600 block of Corson Street, officials said.

Harrison was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the rear yard of his home, according to police, which was a few houses from where the shooting took place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Montgomery County District Attorney's office and Norristown police are investigating the incident.

No information about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Norristown Police Department at 610- 270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.