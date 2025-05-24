Norristown

20-year-old man shot and killed in Norristown Friday night, police say

No information about a suspect has been released.

By Brendan Brightman

A 20-year-old man, identified as Tahaj Andru Harrison, was shot and killed in Norristown at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the 600 block of Corson Street, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Harrison was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the rear yard of his home, according to police, which was a few houses from where the shooting took place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Montgomery County District Attorney's office and Norristown police are investigating the incident.

No information about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Norristown Police Department at 610- 270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 39 mins ago

Police looking for 3rd suspect in shooting that killed Philly rapper LGP Qua

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Teen girl helps save boy who fell in water in Burlington, NJ

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

This article tagged under:

NorristownMontgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us