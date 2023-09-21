North Philadelphia

20-year-old man dies after being shot in the head at close range in North Philly

Police found a spent shell just inches away from where a man was found after being shot in the face on Park Avenue in North Philadelphia early Thursday

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a man was killed along Park Avenue in North Philadelphia early Thursday.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after at least eight shots were fired -- including one just inches away from the victim -- when a man was slain in North Philadelphia early Thursday.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, when a 20-year-old man was shot in his face and hand on the 2700 block of Park Avenue.

He said at least eight shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon during the incident.

'One of the spent shell casings was just a=inches away from where we found the victim," said Small. "So, it appears that at least one shot was fired from very close range to this 20-year-old victim."

In talking to NBC10 at the scene of the shooting, Small said that police have not yet determined a motive for the incident, but he remained hopeful that police surveillance cameras and cameras at homes along the street could help provide more information.

"Hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help up with this," he said.

No arrests have yet been made, but Small said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

