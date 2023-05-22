20-Year-Old Killed in Kensington Avenue Double Shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a double shooting along Kensington Avenue on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another with gunshot wounds to his face, shoulder and wrist.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:41 p.m., when officers responding to a report of a shooting found Sahmir Toliaferro, 20, of North Philadelphia along the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue after he had been shot multiple times.

Officials said Toliaferro was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 2 p.m.

A 370year-old man was also injured in that incident, investigators said. This man was shot in the left wrist, right cheek and left shoulder and, officers said, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Also, earlier this weekend, on Kensington Avenue on Friday, at about 7:35 p.m., just two blocks away from Sunday's deadly shooting, a 43-year-old man was killed in an argument, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, Adinson Suarez-Martes, 43, of Kensington, died after being shot in the throat and stomach following an altercation.

Investigations are ongoing into both of these incidents, officials said, and no arrests have yet been made in either incident.

Entering Monday, at least 159 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia in 2023, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 13% from the same time last year, but on pace to be one of the deadliest years in recent history.