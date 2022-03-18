2 Young Women Shot after Comedy Show at Temple U., Police Say

Two young women walking by a confrontation between two carloads of people in North Philadelphia were shot Friday night, and one of the victims is in critical condition, police said.

The women had left a crowded comedy show at the Liacouras Center at Temple University prior to the shooting, police said.

The confrontation that led to the gunfire occurred between a car full of young men and a car full of young women, police said. The shooting began after one of the men reached into the women's car and was sprayed with mace, according to police.

Neither of the victims are Temple University students, a police official said at the scene.

One of the young men allegedly involved in the shooting is in custody while another fled, the official said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

One victim was shot in the leg and another was shot in the upper back.