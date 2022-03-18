gun violence

2 Young Women Shot after Comedy Show at Temple U., Police Say

Two young people walking by a confrontation between two cars near the Liacouras Center at Temple University were struck by gunfire, police said Friday night, leaving one person in critical condition.

By Brian X. McCrone and Hector Davila

Temple University logo seen on side of building
NBC10

Two young women walking by a confrontation between two carloads of people in North Philadelphia were shot Friday night, and one of the victims is in critical condition, police said.

The women had left a crowded comedy show at the Liacouras Center at Temple University prior to the shooting, police said.

The confrontation that led to the gunfire occurred between a car full of young men and a car full of young women, police said. The shooting began after one of the men reached into the women's car and was sprayed with mace, according to police.

Neither of the victims are Temple University students, a police official said at the scene.

One of the young men allegedly involved in the shooting is in custody while another fled, the official said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

One victim was shot in the leg and another was shot in the upper back.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceBrian X. McCroneTemple UniversityLiacouras Centerhector davila
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us