2 Young Men Shot, Killed Outside Kingsessing Home

Philadelphia police said two men in their late teens are dead after a shooting in the Kingsessing section of the city early Thursday morning.

Officers found a 19-year-old man shot inside of a home on the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street, and an 18-year-old man shot in an alley nearby. Police said it happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police said witnesses told investigators the 19-year-old victim was shot while on the porch, then ran inside.

Officers found the 18-year-old about 200 feet away in an alley on the opposite side of Ridgewood Street. Police said he was shot multiple times in his torso.

The responding officers rushed the two men to Presbyterian Medical Center, however, they both died a short time later.

"At this time it is unclear what relationship, if any, exists between the 18-year-old and the 19-year-old," Inspector D. F. Pace said.

Seven or eight other people, including a small child, were inside of the home at the time of the shooting, Pace said, but no one else was injured.

Witnesses spoke with homicide investigators as police tried to figure out details about the shooting. Pace said investigators will review several cameras in the area to hopefully help in the investigation.

Entering Thursday, there were at least 229 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 7% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.