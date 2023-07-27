2-year-old shot and killed by teen with unsecured firearm in Philly home

A toddler was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

At 11:52 a.m. police received a call for a shooting on the 1600 block of north 29th Street, police said.

Upon police arriving, they found a home where four adults lived with four children aged 14, 9, 1 and 2 years old.

Police said the 14-year-old was able to get a hold of an unsecure gun in the home and fired the weapon, hitting the 2-year-old in the head.

The 2-year-old girl was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m., according to the police.

Police believe that the 14-year-old and child shot were related and may have been cousins.

Police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident and provided no further information at this time on how the minor got ahold of the gun or the weapons ownership.

NBC10's Frances Wang spoke with a neighbor on the street who said a mother came running out of her house carrying her baby and screaming for someone to help her save her baby.

The witness, a woman named Emonhy, said people in the neighborhood weren't reacting or helping the mother.

"All I'm thinking about is the baby, this could've been prevented," Emonhy said. "This is a baby that's gone."

The witness said a man driving by in a white car stopped and took the woman and baby to the hospital.

"That baby should be here, not six feet under," Emonhy said.

This is a developing breaking news story, check back for updates.