2-Year-Old Bucks County Boy Killed in Weekend Storm

Officials in Lower Southampton Township said a young boy died over this past weekend after he was struck by a falling branch.

According to officials, the incident happened in the backyard of a home along Midfield Road, at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office said Monday that the boy was playing in the yard at the family home with his mother and an older sibling when sudden strong winds swept through the area.

The tree split, the coroner's office said, causing an approximately 25 to 30 feet long and 8 to 10 inches in diameter limb to fall, striking and killing the boy instantly.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene of an accidental head injury, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said.

“This horrible tragedy was an unforeseen act of nature,” said Coroner Buck. “High winds came in ahead of the thunderstorms and split a tree on the property. It fell without warning, striking the child’s head. My heart goes out to the family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

The mother and sibling were unharmed, officials said.

At the time of the incident, officials said, the area was experiencing heavy winds due to an approaching storm.



This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.