2 workers at NJ rehab charged after patient attacked, critically injured

Police in Ocean County, New Jersey, are investigating after two men who worked at a rehabilitation center in Berkeley Township were arrested for their suspected roles in an attack that left a patient there in critical condition.

On Thursday, police officials in New Jersey announced that Dhenmark Francisco, 28, of Toms River, and Jovi Esperanza, 31, of Beachwood -- who both worked as certified nurses assistants -- were arrested and charged following an attack that happened at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility on Oct. 14, 2024.

According to police, the incident that the men have been charged in happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2024, when a 52-year-old male patient was allegedly assaulted by a pair of employees at the facility.

Police officials did not detail specifics of the incident, nor did they discuss what let to the attack.

But, officials said in a statement, after the incident, the patient was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Officials said that Francisco was apprehended the day after the attack allegedly occurred and Esperanza surrendered to police on the same day.

Both men are in police custody awaiting a detention hearing, officials said.