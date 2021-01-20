2 Women, Man Critically Hurt as Suspect Fires Into Their Car With a Shotgun

Two women and a man were in critical condition after getting shot multiple times throughout the body, including with a shotgun, as they sat in a car in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The victims sustained gunshot wounds to their chest, torso, arms and legs after another car pulled up beside them and someone opened fire around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 38th and Wallace streets in the Mantua neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victims include a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the torso and leg; a woman in her 30s who was shot in the chest, torso, arms and legs; and a 30-year-old man shot in the chest and torso, Small said.

All three were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, with police transporting two people and paramedics transporting the third, Small said.

Police counted at least 10 bullet holes on the driver’s side of the sedan they were in when the gunfire broke out. Detectives found seven spent shell casings, including five rifle rounds and two from a semiautomatic handgun, the chief inspector said.

Police did not immediately have a suspect description or a motive, but witnesses told officers the shots were fired from a silver or light-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep, last seen driving east down the 3700 block of Wallace Street.

Detectives were working to get their hands on surveillance video from nearby businesses and homes.