2 women critical after dirt bike collided with a SUV in Frankford, police say

Two women are in the hospital after the dirt bike they were riding was hit by a car in Frankford Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of Kensington and Castor avenues underneath the El train just before 8:30 p.m. when police and paramedics got a report for a car crash, Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a Honda dirt bike laying on its side and there were two women laying in the street.

One of the women, who appeared to be in her early 20s, wasn't conscious and had trauma to her head and neck area, Small said. The other woman, 22, had damage to her torso and hip but was awake. They were both transported to the hospital.

The 22-year-old was placed in critical condition and the unconscious woman was placed in extremely critical condition, police said.

"Unknown whether or not she's going to survive the injuries," Small said.

Preliminary information determined that the women were operating an illegal dirt bike with no turn signals, no lights and no license plates, Small said.

"To be driving them on the street is very very dangerous but to be driving them at night just goes to show how dangerous this can be," Small said. "More than likely other drivers on the road can't even see this vehicle since it doesn't have a headlight or any lights."

They were going southbound on Kensington Ave. at Castor Ave. and a Ford SUV was going northbound on Kensington Ave. and made a left turn in front of the dirt bike.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his early 40s, did remain on the scene and is cooperating with police. His car sustained damage to the right front passenger side, officials said, but there were no reports that the man was injured.

Small said there was a helmet on the scene, but they are not sure if either of the women was wearing it or which one might have been.

At this time the women have not been identified by police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.