2 women and man injured in Philly triple shooting

Two women and a man are all recovering following a triple shooting in Philadelphia early Sunday evening.

A 27-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were on the 1800 block of East Pike Street at 5:53 p.m. when shots were fired.

The 27-year-old woman was shot once in the left calf, the 29-year-old woman was shot in the back, neck, leg and shoulder and the 32-year-old man was shot in the left calf.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The three victims were taken to the hospital and are all listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.