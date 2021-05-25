Philadelphia

2 Teens Killed in 2 Separate Shootings in 30-Minute Span in Philadelphia

No arrests have been made in either shooting and no weapons have been recovered. 

By David Chang

Two teenagers were killed in two separate shootings that occurred within a 30-minute span in Philadelphia Tuesday night. 

The first shooting occurred at 7:29 p.m. on the 3900 block of Poplar Street, less than a mile from the Philadelphia Zoo. An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The second shooting occurred on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street. A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Race in Philly 1 hour ago

Race in Philly: The Death of George Floyd, 1 Year Later

Emergency Powers 8 hours ago

Pa. House GOP Advances Measure Limiting Gov. Wolf's Disaster Power

No arrests have been made in either shooting and no weapons have been recovered. 

Entering Tuesday, at least 206 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia so far this year, a 40% increase from 2020, which was one of the deadliest in Philadelphia's history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us