2 Teens Killed in 2 Separate Shootings in 30-Minute Span in Philadelphia

Two teenagers were killed in two separate shootings that occurred within a 30-minute span in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred at 7:29 p.m. on the 3900 block of Poplar Street, less than a mile from the Philadelphia Zoo. An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The second shooting occurred on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street. A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either shooting and no weapons have been recovered.

Entering Tuesday, at least 206 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia so far this year, a 40% increase from 2020, which was one of the deadliest in Philadelphia's history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.