2 Teens Killed, 2 Injured in South Philly Shooting

Two young men were killed and another two were hospitalized after a shooting on a South Philly block Wednesday night, according to police.

Police believe two or more shooters arrived to the 1800 block of Moore Street around 8:15 p.m., and began firing, leaving behind more than 20 shell casings at the scene.

A 17-year-old was shot multiple times. Another 17-year-old was shot in the chin, chest and right arm. Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead within minutes of each other, at 8:34 and 8:38 p.m.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told NBC10 how she and others were feeling after hearing about the violence: outraged, sad, disheartened.

"Each and every time, it appears as though our victims are getting younger and younger," Outlaw said. "It's very difficult to wrap our head around."

The block will likely be shut down for awhile as police continue to look for shell casings and piece together what happened.

They do know that besides the two teens killed, another young man, 17, was shot once in the arm and taken in a private vehicle to Jefferson Methodist Hospital, where he is in stable condition. An 18-year-old man shot once in the right ankle is also at Methodist in stable condition.

Speaking about the victims who did not survive and other homicide victims, Outlaw said: "this is yet another person that doesn't have an opportunity to leave their legacy."

More information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available Wednesday. Police reported no arrests and have not recovered a weapon.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.