2 Teens Injured in West Philadelphia Lunchtime Shooting

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police responded to an early afternoon double shooting that injured two teenagers in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:12 p.m., before officers picked up a 17-year-old boy along the 100 block of North 55th Street who had been shot in the leg.

However, investigators said they learned the boy ran to that location after fleeing the 5100 block of Brown Street where the shooting occurred. Officers took the boy to a nearby hospital where, investigators said, he is listed in stable condition.

Responding officers also located a second victim believed to be involved in this shooting. Police said a 18-year-old man was discovered after he had been shot in the chin, shoulder and head.

According to police, this individual was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapon has yet been recovered, however, officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.