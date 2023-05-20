2 Teens Injured, 1 Dead After Triple Shooting in Southwest

Three people were shot during a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Friday night.

At 8:47 p.m. on the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue police responded to a triple shooting where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the victims, 21-year-old Michael Goodwin from the 1200 block of S. Greylock Street, was shot multiple times throughout the body. Medics transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also shot. The 17-year old boy was shot in the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital and placed in extremely critical condition, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the right thigh and had two wounds to the back of the head. He was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

At this time there is no further information on the shooting and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.