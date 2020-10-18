2 Teens in Critical, Young Man Hurt Following Triple Shooting in Kensington

A 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman are fighting for their lives while a young man is recovering following a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The two teens and 21-year-old man were all on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street shortly before 4 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the back and at least once in the leg, the 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and the 21-year-old man was shot once in the right hand. They were all taken to Temple University Hospital.

Both teens are in critical condition while the young man is stable.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.