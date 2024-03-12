Montgomery County

2 teens arrested, charged with murder, in street racing death of Hatfield woman

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a 62-year-old woman was killed when a vehicle she was in was struck by a car in a street race on Bethlehem Pike on May 17, 2023

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County have charged two men, both 19 years old, with vehicular homicide after a Hatfield woman was killed in a crash involving cars racing along Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield on May 17, 2023.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's office announced the arrests and charging of Aidan Jarrett, 19, of Quakertown, and Evan Buckman, 19, of Pennsburg, following a crash on Bethlehem Pike that killed Ida Lillo, 62, of Hatfield.

According to officials, the incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. on May 17, 2023, when a silver Nissan Frontier attempted to make a turn left from Bethlehem Pike onto Bergey Road, when it was struck by a red Mitsubishi Lancer.

The impact caused the Nissan to flip onto its side. The driver of the Nissan was injured in the crash while Lillo, a passenger, was killed.

Officials said an investigation into this incident revealed that, at the time of the crash, the Mitsubishi, driven by Jarrett, was engaged in a street race with a yellow Nissan 350z, driven by Buckman, before it collided with the vehicle that Lillo was riding in.

Also, at the time of the crash, data from Jarrett's vehicle showed that it was traveling at 110 m.p.h. when it collided with the passenger side of the Nissan that Lillo was a passenger in, investigators said.

According to police, investigators calculated that the yellow Nissan driven by Buckman was travelling at 95 m.p.h. prior to the incident. The speed limit in that area, officials said, is listed as 55 m.p.h.

Steele's office said that both Jarrett and Buckman turned themselves into Hatfield Police on Monday, to face charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment of another person, illegal racing and related offenses.

Both men were arraigned and have been taken into custody on $50,000 unsecured bail for each individual.

They are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on March 20.

