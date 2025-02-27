2 sought after Uber driver shot, carjacked in North Philly

An Uber driver in Philadelphia is in stable condition after being shot twice by two men who stole his vehicle on Thursday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, shortly after an Uber driver picked up two men along the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Immediately after they got into the vehicle, police officials said, one of the men produced a handgun and told the driver -- a 58-year-old man, according to police -- he was being robbed. During the incident, the gunman fired twice inside the vehicle, striking the driver in his chest and arm, officials said.

After the shooting, police officials said, the men forced the driver out of the vehicle at the intersection of 11th Street and Fairmount Avenue and they drove off in the four-door, black 2024 Chevy sedan with Florida plates.

"Our victim is very, very lucky," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Because, even though he was shot in the arm and chest, he is in stable condition."

First responders to the shooting, officials said, found the driver in the roadway, conscious and talking -- he was also clutching the key fob for the vehicle that was stolen.

"Clearly they were still able to operate the vehicle and flee," Small said, noting that the driver still had the key fob for the car.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Police officials described the two men sought in this incident as wearing darkly-colored clothes.

Small said the vehicle was last seen headed south on 10th Street at Fairmount Avenue.