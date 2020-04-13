gun violence

2 Shootings in 2 Philly Neighborhoods Leave 2 Men Dead and 2 Hurt

One deadly shooting took place in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, the other in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men died and two others were hurt in two shootings in two separate Philadelphia neighborhoods overnight.

Police officers responded to what initially appeared to be a car crash at 23rd and Dickinson streets in the Grays Ferry neighborhood late Sunday night, police said. Inside the car crashed into a wall, officers found a man shot in the head and dead.

Investigators didn’t reveal any further details on the shooting.

Then around 1 a.m. Monday, officers found three men shot inside RJP Furniture Stripping & Restoration on Kensington Avenue near Venango Street, police said.

One of the men was dead while two others were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

Philadelphia Apr 10

Man Killed, Woman Hurt as Philly Police Officers Open Fire

West Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in the Head

The circumstances around the shooting weren’t clear.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphiashootingKensingtondeadly shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us