2 Shootings in 2 Philly Neighborhoods Leave 2 Men Dead and 2 Hurt

Two men died and two others were hurt in two shootings in two separate Philadelphia neighborhoods overnight.

Police officers responded to what initially appeared to be a car crash at 23rd and Dickinson streets in the Grays Ferry neighborhood late Sunday night, police said. Inside the car crashed into a wall, officers found a man shot in the head and dead.

Investigators didn’t reveal any further details on the shooting.

Then around 1 a.m. Monday, officers found three men shot inside RJP Furniture Stripping & Restoration on Kensington Avenue near Venango Street, police said.

One of the men was dead while two others were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

The circumstances around the shooting weren’t clear.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police.

