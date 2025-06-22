2 separate stabbings leave 1 dead and another seriously hurt in Philly: Police

A 56-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at 9:30 p.m. at around the 1800 block South Yewdall Street in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10.

According to Pace, a 56-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing the victim multiple times in the chest in an "alcohol-fueled" argument.

Another, separate stabbing occurred near the intersection of E. Clearfield Street and Hartville Street, where a man in his 40s was stabbed several times with a screwdriver following an argument with the suspect, who fled on foot and is not in custody at this time, Pace said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in very critical condition, Pace said.

Police have possession of the screwdriver used, Pace said, and that the two men knew each other, with families of both witnessing the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.