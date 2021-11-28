2 Philly Police Officers and Woman Hurt in Crash

Two Philadelphia police officers and a woman suffered minor injuries following a crash Sunday afternoon.
The two 22nd District officers were traveling eastbound on Lehigh Avenue at 1:35 p.m. with their lights and sirens on when they crashed into a white Chrysler 200 that was traveling southbound on 22nd Street.
Both officers were taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman who was driving the Chrysler was also taken to Temple after complaining of side pain.
Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.