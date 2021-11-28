Philadelphia

2 Philly Police Officers and Woman Hurt in Crash

Both officers were taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By David Chang

Two Philadelphia police officers and a woman suffered minor injuries following a crash Sunday afternoon. 

The two 22nd District officers were traveling eastbound on Lehigh Avenue at 1:35 p.m. with their lights and sirens on when they crashed into a white Chrysler 200 that was traveling southbound on 22nd Street. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both officers were taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman who was driving the Chrysler was also taken to Temple after complaining of side pain. 

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia policeCrash
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us