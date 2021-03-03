What to Know Prosecutors in New Jersey say two Philadelphia men were driving at speeds over 100 mph when they caused a five-car crash on a bridge, killing a motorist and injuring others.

Two Philadelphia men were driving at speeds of over 100 mph when they caused a five-car crash on a bridge connecting New Jersey and Northeast Philadelphia, killing a motorist and injuring others, authorities said.

Prosecutors in Burlington County on Tuesday announced the arrests of Jonathan Ramos, 28, and Brandon Moore, 23, in the Dec. 28 wreck on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.

According to investigators, the men were returning home when they began speeding after exiting the toll booth. Moore reached a top speed of 112 mph and Ramos, at one point, was traveling at 106 mph, prosecutors said. The bridge's speed limit is 45 mph.

Gerardo Francisco Perez Martinez of Camden died in the crash and multiple others were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Moore's vehicle struck Ramos' vehicle, which led to the deadly collision with Martinez, investigators said.

The cases will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictments.

It was unclear if either man had an attorney who could comment for them.