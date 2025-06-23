Philadelphia

2 Philadelphians open shop offering plethora of Swedish candy

"All Aboard Candy" has officially opened in Rittenhouse and anyone with a sweet tooth is in for a sugary sanctuary

By Emily Glauser

A new store in Philadelphia is calling everyone with a sweet tooth to check out their sugar sanctuary.

The new store, "All Aboard Candy" just opened two weeks ago at the corner of 20th and Locust streets in Philly's Rittenhouse neighborhood.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

What started off as a custom "candy charcuterie" business has exploded in popularity thanks to TikTok, according to Philadelphia natives and childhood friends, Alyssa Bonventure and Emily Grossman.

Now, Bonventure and Grossman are calling all members of, what they call, the Gummy Gang, to their candy scoop shop.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For those not in the know, this isn't your every day candy with Bonaventure and Grossman offering a plethora of Swedish sweets that you can either buy pre-packaged or you can scoop it yourself and choose from their different treats on the candy wall.

The store holds indulgences from over 48 brands such as BUBS, Albanese and Vidal Candy.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 56 mins ago

Trial begins for man accused of killing Temple police officer in Philly

Pennsylvania 4 hours ago

New details on man who had gun at ‘No Kings' rally, explosive devices at home: Police

While Philadelphians are going nuts over the Swedish delights that All Aboard Candy holds, they are still offering their candy charcuterie boards that started it all for them.

For more information on this sweet storefront, visit https://www.allaboardcandy.com/.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us