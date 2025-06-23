2 Philadelphians open shop offering plethora of Swedish candy

A new store in Philadelphia is calling everyone with a sweet tooth to check out their sugar sanctuary.

The new store, "All Aboard Candy" just opened two weeks ago at the corner of 20th and Locust streets in Philly's Rittenhouse neighborhood.

What started off as a custom "candy charcuterie" business has exploded in popularity thanks to TikTok, according to Philadelphia natives and childhood friends, Alyssa Bonventure and Emily Grossman.

Now, Bonventure and Grossman are calling all members of, what they call, the Gummy Gang, to their candy scoop shop.

For those not in the know, this isn't your every day candy with Bonaventure and Grossman offering a plethora of Swedish sweets that you can either buy pre-packaged or you can scoop it yourself and choose from their different treats on the candy wall.

The store holds indulgences from over 48 brands such as BUBS, Albanese and Vidal Candy.

While Philadelphians are going nuts over the Swedish delights that All Aboard Candy holds, they are still offering their candy charcuterie boards that started it all for them.

For more information on this sweet storefront, visit https://www.allaboardcandy.com/.