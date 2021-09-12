2 Philadelphia Police Officers, Driver Injured in Crash

Two Philadelphia police officers and a driver are recovering following a crash late Sunday afternoon.

The two officers, assigned to the 6th District, were driving westbound on 12th and Mount Vernon streets at 4:35 p.m. in a marked vehicle. At the same time, a silver Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on 12th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both vehicles collided, police said. The two officers and the driver of the Sonata were all taken to Jefferson Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.