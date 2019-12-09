Philadelphia

2 Philadelphia Police Officers, 1 Civilian Hurt in Head-on Crash

The crash totaled the front end of both vehicles and left debris scattered on the road

By NBC10 Staff

A Philadelphia police SUV and a sedan are totaled after a head-on crash in the city's Logan neighborhood.
NBC10

Two Philadelphia police officers and one civilian were hurt in a head-on crash Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Police Department officers were in their patrol SUV when they collided with a sedan near Windrim Avenue and W. Rockland Street shortly before midnight in the city's Logan section.

The crash totaled the front end of both vehicles and left debris scattered on the road. Both officers and the driver of the sedan were taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

