Teen Boy and Man Found Dead in Allentown Home Following Fire

A teenage boy and a man were found dead inside an Allentown home following a fire in which a third person jumped out of a window to escape.

The 3-alarm fire started at a row home on the 700 block of Fair Street on Monday around 11:30 a.m. One person jumped out of a second-story window and was hospitalized. Officials have not yet revealed that person’s condition.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control. They later found the bodies of a teen boy and a man inside the home. They have not yet been identified. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Three firefighters were also hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

Officials continue to investigate the cause.