Allentown

Teen Boy and Man Found Dead in Allentown Home Following Fire

The 3-alarm fire started at a row home on the 700 block of Fair Street on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

By David Chang

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A teenage boy and a man were found dead inside an Allentown home following a fire in which a third person jumped out of a window to escape. 

The 3-alarm fire started at a row home on the 700 block of Fair Street on Monday around 11:30 a.m. One person jumped out of a second-story window and was hospitalized. Officials have not yet revealed that person’s condition. 

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control. They later found the bodies of a teen boy and a man inside the home. They have not yet been identified. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jackson Township 2 hours ago

Police in NJ Spend Hours Breaking Up Wild 700-Person House Party; 3 Charged

Major League Baseball 26 seconds ago

With Coronavirus Outbreak, Questions Raised About Future of Baseball Season

Three firefighters were also hospitalized for heat exhaustion. 

Officials continue to investigate the cause. 

This article tagged under:

AllentownPennsylvaniaLehigh Countyhouse firedeadly
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us