2 officers injured after crash in Kensington, officials say

By Cherise Lynch

Two Philadelphia police officers suffered minor injuries after a crash Saturday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

According to officials, the officers were attempting to avoid crashing into another car on F Street but swerved into a pole, completely totaling their vehicle.

The two officers received injuries to their hands and knees upon impact, officials said.

