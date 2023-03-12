2 Officers Hurt in Crash While Following Stolen Car, Police Say

Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after they were injured in a crash while following a stolen car, officials said.

The two officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle northbound on Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue at 6:59 p.m. Sunday when they struck a white Subaru that was traveling westbound on Allegheny, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition. The driver of the Subaru refused medical attention.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.