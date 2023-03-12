Philadelphia

2 Officers Hurt in Crash While Following Stolen Car, Police Say

The two officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle northbound on Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue at 6:59 p.m. Sunday when they struck a white Subaru that was traveling westbound on Allegheny, police said. 

By David Chang

Road-Generic2
NBC10

Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after they were injured in a crash while following a stolen car, officials said. 

The two officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle northbound on Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue at 6:59 p.m. Sunday when they struck a white Subaru that was traveling westbound on Allegheny, police said. 

Both officers were taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition. The driver of the Subaru refused medical attention. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us