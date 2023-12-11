2 NJ men charged for suspected roles in multistate dogfighting ring

United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger along with Assistant Attorney General Todd S. Kim of the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice have annouced charges against two men from South Jersey for their alleged roles in a multistate dog fighting collective.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced that Tommy J. Watson, aka “Snakes,” 43, of Clayton, and Johnnie Lee Nelson, aka “Johnny,” 34, of Bridgeton were charged after, officials allege, they conspired with others to violate the Animal Welfare Act, by fighting, training, transporting, and possessing pit bull-type dogs in dog-fighting ventures, from August 2017 through March 2019.

According to law enforcement officials, Watson and others conducted a dog-fighting operation known as “From Da Bottom Kennels,” which posted bloodline information of fighting dogs owned by the kennel on the dog fighting website “Peds Online.”

Watson and others also used the “DMV Board” on the app Telegram to transmit videos of live dog fights, of training dogs for fights, and of the killing of underperforming fighting dogs, including by hanging, officials said.

Watson is charged following allegations that he fought two pit bull-type dogs in dog fights on Dec. 2, 2018.

He is also charged with transporting a third dog, "Rambo," along with do-it-yourself veterinary equipment, such as a skin stapler, to a location on Center Road in Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey, for a dog fight on March 23, 2019, officials said.

Law enforcement officials prevented that dog fight from occurring, police officials said.

Yet, at that location, law enforcement said investigators discovered, concealed in a car, two other dogs that had already fought.

Both Watson and Nelson have been charged with possessing and training the dog, "Rambo," for the March 23 fight.

Watson is also charged with one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Watson surrendered to police on Monday and, officials said, he is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King in Camden federal court.

Nelson was arrested Dec. 5, officials said.

The Animal Welfare Act counts these men are facing, along with the count of conspiracy to violate that statute, each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.