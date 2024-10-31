Chester County

2 more men arrested after shooting erupts in fight over garbage bag full of weed

Police have arrested two more people after a fight over a garbage bag full of marijuana in the parking lot of a West Goshen Township Wawa escalated into a shooting on Oct. 19, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, announced two additional people were arrested after a fight in the parking lot of a Wawa in West Goshen Township earlier this month lead to a shooting.

According to police officials, Zubair Bethea, 20, and Omar Beard, 31, both of Chester, were arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Delaware County.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

They have been charged with robbery, conspiracy, drug possession and related charges, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said that the pair are believed to have been accomplices of Frank Johnson, 21, of Coatesville, who was arrested following a fight and shooting over a garbage bag full of marijuana, that happened on Oct. 19, 2024.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In that incident, officials said, police responded after two men -- alleged to have been Johnson and Zahir Scott, 18, of Wilmington, Delaware -- were involved in an altercation over ownership of a garbage bag that, officials claim, was filled with marijuana, in the parking lot of a Wawa and TD Bank along the 700 block of East Market Street in West Goshen Township.

The altercation, officials said, lead to a shooting in which Johnson and Scott fired at each other before they both fled the scene.

Through further investigation, Bethea and Beard were identified as accomplices of Scott, who officials believe, tried to take the black trash bag of marijuana from Johnson.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 6 mins ago

Over 3,000 Philly votes may be thrown out on Election Day because of flaws. Check your ballot

Battleground Politics 3 hours ago

New Jersey Senate candidates Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw discuss the issues

Shortly after the shooting, police said, Johnson was pulled over later that day and was found with a handgun on the floorboard of his vehicle.

Scott, officials said, was discovered at a nearby hospital where he went after suffering a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said they recovered Scott's handgun after he tossed it into grass behind a gas station in West Goshen Township.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-
696-7400.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Chester County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us