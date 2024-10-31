2 more men arrested after shooting erupts in fight over garbage bag full of weed

Law enforcement officials, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, announced two additional people were arrested after a fight in the parking lot of a Wawa in West Goshen Township earlier this month lead to a shooting.

According to police officials, Zubair Bethea, 20, and Omar Beard, 31, both of Chester, were arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Delaware County.

They have been charged with robbery, conspiracy, drug possession and related charges, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said that the pair are believed to have been accomplices of Frank Johnson, 21, of Coatesville, who was arrested following a fight and shooting over a garbage bag full of marijuana, that happened on Oct. 19, 2024.

In that incident, officials said, police responded after two men -- alleged to have been Johnson and Zahir Scott, 18, of Wilmington, Delaware -- were involved in an altercation over ownership of a garbage bag that, officials claim, was filled with marijuana, in the parking lot of a Wawa and TD Bank along the 700 block of East Market Street in West Goshen Township.

The altercation, officials said, lead to a shooting in which Johnson and Scott fired at each other before they both fled the scene.

Through further investigation, Bethea and Beard were identified as accomplices of Scott, who officials believe, tried to take the black trash bag of marijuana from Johnson.

Shortly after the shooting, police said, Johnson was pulled over later that day and was found with a handgun on the floorboard of his vehicle.

Scott, officials said, was discovered at a nearby hospital where he went after suffering a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said they recovered Scott's handgun after he tossed it into grass behind a gas station in West Goshen Township.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-

696-7400.