2 Men, Woman Hurt in West Philadelphia Triple Shooting

Two men and a woman have been wounded following a triple shooting that occurred in West Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Officers arrived at 57th and Hazel Avenue in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood around 4:26 p.m. and found a 51-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a woman in her 30s who had gunshot wounds.

Both men were shot in the lower left leg while the woman was shot in the right cheek.

The three victims were transported to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.