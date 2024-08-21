New Jersey

2 men, woman charged with attempted murder after acid was thrown on a NJ woman's face

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Two men and a woman were apprehended in Florida after officials allege they attempted to murder a New Jersey woman in an alleged plot.

Betty Jo Lane, Jmarr McNeil and William DiBernardino were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, criminal attempt of murder in the first-degree, aggravated assault, stalking and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On Friday, July 26, Monroe Township Police were dispatched to a home in the Forrest Hills development in New Jersey, police said.

When police arrived, they learned that as a 42-year-old resident returned home from work, parked in her driveway and opened her car door, she was approached by an unknown female who threw a cup and its liquid contents directly at her. 

The unknown female assailant fled the area in a silver/gray car, police said.  

The victim sustained chemical burns over 35% of her body and was airlifted to a burn center where she is still being treated. The liquid used in the attack is believed to be a highly caustic acid, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

An “extensive” investigation led to the identification of the suspect vehicle, which is registered to and was rented from a rental agency in Florida. It was determined that two people, identified as 38-year-old Lane and 39-year-old McNeil of Jacksonville, Florida, were recruited and compensated by 49-year-old DiBernardino of Boynton Beach, Florida to carry out the attack on the victim, with whom DiBernardino had a prior relationship, the prosecutor’s office said.

Lane and McNeil traveled in the rental car to New Jersey specifically to carry out an attack on the victim.

Lane, McNeil and DiBernardino were held in Florida pending return to New Jersey. They all waived extradition meaning they agreed to be sent to New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

