Philadelphia

2 wanted for distracting victim, stealing his wallet in Center City last month

By Emily Rose Grassi

Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia are searching for two men who are accused of a distracting someone to steal their wallet and used their credit cards, according to officials.

The two men are suspected of several thefts in Center City including one last month on Thursday, Nov. 14 around 1:25 p.m., police said.

Police said that the suspects distracted the victim while he was trying to get out of an elevator inside a building on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street and took the victim's wallet.

The suspects are also accused of using the victim's credit cards for purchases, police explained.

Both of the suspects are men in their fifties who each wear glasses, police said. One of them was last seen wearing a white knit hat, gray sweatshirt as well as sneakers that had a black and white design.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a tan hat with red or orange puffy jacket, gray pants and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this case or these suspects, please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.

You can also leave a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

