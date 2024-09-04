Philadelphia

2 wanted for spray painting graffiti on Center City building

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are looking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of vandalizing a building in Center City last month.

According to police, on Aug. 22, just after midnight, two suspects were caught on video spray painting graffiti on the side of a building on the 1500 block of Walnut St.

The vandals caused damage estimated to be valued at $500, police said.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with dark hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black t-shirt, tan pants and white sneakers.

The other suspect is described as a man with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a red and blue hat, a black jacket, and black pants.

Police said if you see the suspects do not approach, contact 9-1-1 immediately. If you have information about this crime or suspects, you are urged to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3037/3048 or submit a tip by texting/calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

