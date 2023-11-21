2 men try to rob 2 women inside Delco Motel 6, police say 

Police are searching for two men accused of trying to rob two women inside a Delaware County Motel 6, attacking one of the women and firing a gunshot inside.

On Nov. 16, police responded to the Motel 6 in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania. When they arrived they learned that two men had entered a room at the motel and tried to rob two women inside. During the incident, one of the suspects assaulted one of the women and fired a single gunshot before fleeing the scene.

Léelo en español aquí

Police released surveillance photos of one of the suspects.

Surveillance photos of one of the suspects.

If you have any information on the suspects’ identities, please call Tinicum Township Police Detective Sean Ryan at 610-521-3830 or 215-407-4374.