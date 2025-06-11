2 men sought after credit card skimmer discovered at Chester Co. grocery store

Law enforcement officials in Chester County are seeking help from the public after, they claim, two men were captured on surveillance cameras after they allegedly installed a credit card skimming device on a machine at a Coatesville grocery store.

According to police, officers were called to the CTOWN grocery store, located along the 200 block of East Lincoln Highway in Coatesville at about 12:48 p.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, after workers there told officers they found a credit card skimmer on a credit card machine at the store.

In a review of surveillance footage, officials said, police found images of two men who are believed to have installed credit card skimmers in the store about 24-hours prior on June 5, 2025.

Police in Coatesville are asking anyone who may have information in this case, or could assist in identifying the men seen in the surveillance footage, to contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris at bharris@coatesville.org or 610-679-6041.