2 men slain in overnight shootings across Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a pair of separate shootings left two men dead across the city late Saturday into Sunday.

According to police, the first incident happened when officers responded to a shooting before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday along the 5000 block of Duffield Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

Here, officials said, first responders found a man - who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- who had been shot in the hip. He was taken to a nearby hospital where, police officials said, he was pronounced a short time later.

At the scene of this incident, NBC10's cameras caught at least 27 shell casings on the ground.

Then, about an hour later, officers in Southwest Philadelphia responded to a reported shooting along the 6500 block of Grays Avenue.

Here, officials said a man -- who officials have also not yet provided identifying information about -- was found after he had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 12:41 a.m. on Sunday.

No arrests have been made in either of these incidents, but officials said, investigations into the shootings is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.