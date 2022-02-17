Road Rage Over Parking Spot Leaves Delivery Driver Shot in Center City

A fight over a parking spot left a delivery driver shot and critically wounded in one of Philadelphia's busiest and most popular shopping districts Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man was struck in the back, chin and neck in the shooting at the intersection of 17th and Chestnut Streets in Center City, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Erin McLaurin said. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police initially said two men were shot but later said it was only the delivery driver.

The shooting happened around 1:52 p.m. after the driver and another man got into fist fight during an argument over a parking spot, PPD Capt. John Walker said.

The shooter was knocked to the ground and opened fire on the driver before fleeing in a small white van with a woman inside, Walker said.

A good Samaritan took the driver to the hospital, the police captain said. No one else was injured.

The area is full of shops, offices and apartments, and NBC10's helicopter showed heavy police activity at the intersection as people walked by.

Police placed crime scene tape around a car near the corner of the street. Officers recovered a gun but did not immediately make an arrest, McLaurin said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.