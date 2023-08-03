2 men shot and killed inside Philadelphia home, police say

Two men were shot and killed inside a Philadelphia home Thursday night.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were both shot multiple times throughout their bodies inside a home along the 5900 block of North 3rd Street at 7:31 p.m.

They were both taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. They also have not revealed the identities of the two victims.

Entering Thursday, there were 248 homicides in Philadelphia, according to data gathered by Philadelphia Police. That's down 23% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.