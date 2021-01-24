New Jersey

2 Men Shot and Killed During Birthday Party in NJ Home

No arrests have been made and police have not yet revealed a motive or any suspects. 

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed during a birthday party at a home in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. 

Police were called to a home on the 200 block of Dogwood Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found the bodies of James Gist III, 29, of Westampton, and Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Gist and Thompson were among the approximately ten people who had gathered at the home for a birthday party, investigators said. Police said a shooting took place in which Gist and Thompson were the only people shot. 

Anyone with information should call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

