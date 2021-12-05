2 Men Killed in Philadelphia Triple Shooting

Two men in their 20s died and another was wounded in a Sunday morning triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The deceased were both 22 years old, with one sustaining two gunshots to the face and two to the chest and the other sustaining two gunshots to the chest and one to the back, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The victims were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital a little before 5 a.m.

The shooting near the intersection of North Front Street and East Allegheny Avenue also left a 21-year-old man wounded from a gunshot each to the face, back and stomach, police said. He was listed in stable condition.

Crime statistics from the PPD showed at least 513 people killed in Philadelphia as of Saturday night, and the city has now seen the most homicides in its recorded history. Figures from the city controller’s office show shootings have accounted for at least 445 of this year’s killings. Those figures also show nearly 1,700 people have sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds.

Earlier this week, both Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf rejected calls to issue emergency declarations on gun violence, arguing that such a declaration is not needed in light of their continued efforts to stem the bloodshed.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.