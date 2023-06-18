2 men killed in Delaware crash

Police in Delaware are investigating after a Saturday evening crash along S. Dupont Boulevard in Lincoln ended in the deaths of two men.

According to police, at around 10:43 p.m. on Saturday evening, a Ford Ranger was traveling at a high rate of speed on the left lane of S. Dupont Boulevard, south of Fleatown Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway and strike a highway sign on the median.

Officials said that after that impact, the driver tried to correct the vehicle's movement, guiding it back onto the right side of the road, but oversteered, causing the truck to overturn.

When the vehicle overturned, the driver, a 30-year-old man from Milford, and a passenger, a 29-year-old man, also from Milford, were thrown from the vehicle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Neither man, police said, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement officials said that the driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced. The passenger, police said, was pronounced at the scene of the crash.