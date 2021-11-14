2 Men Killed in 2 Separate Philly Shootings Sunday Night

Two men were killed in two separate Philadelphia shootings Sunday night, including one victim who was gunned down inside a deli.

The unidentified man was inside a deli along the 2100 block of South Broad Street at 8:21 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead by medics at 8:26 p.m.

Less than a half hour earlier around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot once in the chest on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made in either shooting.

Two other shootings also occurred in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon including one in which three women and three men were shot. One of those victims is in critical condition while the other five are stable.

The other shooting occurred inside a home on the 4600 block of Newhall Street. Police said a 58-year-old man broke into the property at 4:33 p.m. and was shot once in the right shoulder and once in the right thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. He is also being held as a prisoner by police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.