2 men injured after separate shootings across Philadelphia overnight: police

By Cherise Lynch

Two men were hospitalized after police said they were injured in two different shootings overnight in Philadelphia.

According to police, the first incident happened around 10:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, on the 3600 block of N. 5th St. A 53-year-old had been shot once in the right leg.

Police said he was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and then placed in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred around 12:42 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, on the 1400 block of S. 53rd St, according to police. A 34-year-old man had sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Police said the man was transported to one hospital by private vehicle and later transferred to another and listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered in either incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

