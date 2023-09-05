Jersey Shore

2 men injured in shooting near Atlantic City boardwalk

Police are investigating after two men were injured in a multiple shooting less than a block away from the boardwalk on the Jersey Shore

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

Law enforcement officials in Atlantic City are investigating after two men were injured in a multiple shooting near the boardwalk on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 10:51 p.m. on Monday, to the first block of S. Florida Avenue to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said that a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old man -- both from Philadelphia -- had sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Police officials are asking anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411).

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Jersey Shore
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us