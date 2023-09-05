2 men injured in shooting near Atlantic City boardwalk

Law enforcement officials in Atlantic City are investigating after two men were injured in a multiple shooting near the boardwalk on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 10:51 p.m. on Monday, to the first block of S. Florida Avenue to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said that a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old man -- both from Philadelphia -- had sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Police officials are asking anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411).