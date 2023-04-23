2 Men Injured in Powelton Shooting

Police are investigating after two men were injured in a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Powelton neighborhood.

According to law enforcement officials, just after 12:30 a.m., two men, believed to be in their 30s, were shot multiple times near the intersection of 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

One man was reportedly shot seven times, according to police.

At least four shell casings could be seen scattered along the pavement at that location early Sunday.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals and have been listed in critical condition, officials said.

Police have not yet provided any additional details on this incident, but, have said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.