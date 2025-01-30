Frankford

2 men critically injured in Frankford stabbing attack, police say

Police are investigating after two men were left in critical condition after being stabbed in a lunchtime attack that happened in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Two men were critically injured in an stabbing attack that happened around lunchtime on Thursday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, law enforcement officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, along the 1600 block of Orthodox Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed multiple times throughout his body along with a 50-year-old man who suffered three stab wounds to his chest, law enforcement officials said.

Both men, officials said, were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Law enforcement officials said that a weapon in this incident has been recovered but no arrest has yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Figure Skating 50 mins ago

Philly ice skating club members among those killed in Washington plane crash

Southwest Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Man shot in head found dead on Southwest Philadelphia street

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Frankford
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us