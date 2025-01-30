2 men critically injured in Frankford stabbing attack, police say

Two men were critically injured in an stabbing attack that happened around lunchtime on Thursday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, law enforcement officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, along the 1600 block of Orthodox Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed multiple times throughout his body along with a 50-year-old man who suffered three stab wounds to his chest, law enforcement officials said.

Both men, officials said, were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Law enforcement officials said that a weapon in this incident has been recovered but no arrest has yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.