2 Men Found Dead in Stairwell to Apartment Basement in Philly

Two men were found shot dead in a stairwell leading to the basement of an apartment in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said the men, who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, sustained multiple gunshots. Various officers and homicide investigators could be seen in the daylight surrounding the stairwell of the apartment on the 4000 block of Passmore Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. and paramedics pronounced the men dead at the scene 20 minutes later, police said. Neighbors told NBC10 they’d heard five to 10 gunshots.

One neighbor told NBC10 two men lived downstairs in the apartment.

Police did not immediately identify the men or say what may have led to the shooting.